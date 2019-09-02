Experts have found that red wine is useful for the intestines
Experts from king’s College London conducted a study that showed that lovers of red wine have a more diverse microbiota and a low level of cholesterol in the blood. An article about this provided American journal of Gastroenterology.
The scientists analyzed the effects of alcohol, namely beer, red and white wines, on the intestinal microbiota of man. Participants were about three thousand people living in the UK, USA and the Netherlands. Managed to install lovers of red wine gut microbiota was more diverse, but it is considered an indicator of good health. Other drinks, this effect is not shown. Author Caroline Le Roy noticed that specialists have long known about the unknown benefits of red wine for the heart. A new study for the first time raised the possibility of a drink to have a beneficial impact on the microorganisms present in the gastrointestinal tract. An imbalance of the good and bad germs can provoke negative effects for the body, decreased immune system, obesity, high cholesterol and other abnormalities. A microbiota, having an impressive number of various forms of bacteria, indicates the health of the body.
Do you think the researchers, the secret lies in the high number of polyphenols in wine. It is a powerful antioxidant that protects the body from diseases. It is believed that in this case, the source of the substances acts as the skin of grapes. Yet it turned out that the drink also affects the levels of obesity and cholesterol, reducing. Along with this, experts remind about the importance of moderate consumption of alcohol, focusing to achieve the desired effect, it is better to drink wine once in two weeks.