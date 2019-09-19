Experts have found the cause of the elevated cravings for sweets
Employees of the University of Michigan in the US found another reason for the increased cravings for sweets. In the study, scientists conducted an experiment, which involved dozens of volunteers.
Experts have discovered that morbid craving for sweet dishes affected by chronic insomnia and poor sleep quality. In turn, sufficient rest to have the opposite effect on the body. As it turned out during the experiment, volunteers who slept an insufficient number of hours, they ate more sugar. The women, who suffered from sleep deprivation, cravings for sweet foods was increased by 15%. As explained by scientists, insomnia has an effect on the so-called “reward center” in the brain and increases the production of the hormone cortisol, impacting on many processes in the body. The excess of this substance is especially dangerous for women because it contributes to the rise in blood sugar and accelerates the aging process of the skin.
In addition, the us experts managed to prove that high levels of cortisol can lead to increased body weight, acne, severe fatigue and hypertension. Describing the results of the study, the authors noted a similar work of scientists from Japan, who came to the conclusion that lack of sleep can also trigger increased consumption of fatty write.