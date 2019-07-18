Experts have found the main cause of cancer
July 18, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Experts from Scotland conducted a study and named the main cause of cancer. According to them, cancer is a result of weakened immunity.
The staff of the University of Dundee, spoke about the results of scientific work conducted in the framework of the fight against cancer. Scientists have tried to establish the primary cause of tumor development and found out, the process starts due to the weakening of the immune system.
If the finding is confirmed during further tests, it would mean that for a long time doctors did not have a true picture of the root of the problem and have used the wrong approach to treat patients. Thanks to the new, according to Scottish researchers want to find new, more effective way to combat cancer.