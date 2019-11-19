Experts have found the root cause of overeating
The brain of obese people differs from the brain of a person with normal weight. The fact that it is aimed at finding fatty foods, found Australian scientists from Manassero University. They investigated a system for transmitting messages between the brain and other parts of the body, hoping to find the neurological cause of obesity.
By far the brain regulates appetite and feeding behavior. There are also a number of genetic mutations that increase the risk of obesity. And the lion’s share of them is localized in the brain. In the latter study, the researchers focused on brain cells responsible for the recognition of hunger. Also in these cells is affected by motivation and sense of reward.
The analysis showed that in obesity, the brain does not send signals to the body that it stored enough energy. That is, when a person is hungry, the brain signals the need for food, especially energy rich (a lot of sugar or fat). But in individuals with obesity this system is not working properly.
There is reason to believe that the problem occurs in childhood (when the brain the way of evolving child rewarded for good behavior with sweets). This is a stable bond between sweet and in good condition. Scientists have managed to delete the enzyme in mice, which does not allow the brain to send messages that require more energy. Apparently, under certain conditions described brain cells do not receive or do not receive signals that indicate the saturation point. Therefore, they continue to send messages about hunger, and the man continues to eat.