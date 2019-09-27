Experts have found, what disease can develop stress induced
Stress is one of the important factors of formation of various disease States.
According to experts, the most negative effects of stress affects women, as they were used at all the events of life to react emotionally.
Scientists have found out, what diseases can develop on the basis of stress:
1. Severe headaches and migraines.
2. Serious sleep disturbance until insomnia.
3. Problems with food intake, which may have reached an extreme point – of bulimia and anorexia.
4. Cancer.
5. The decline of intellectual activity and a low level of productivity.
6. Deteriorate the protective barriers of the body due to the weakening of the immune system.
7. Acne and other imperfections on the skin.