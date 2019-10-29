Experts have found which people are more prone to drug addiction
Some traits increase the risk of addiction.
Researchers from the University of the Spanish city of Cordoba found that the risk of drug use increased from those of boys and girls, whose traits include aggressiveness and hostility.
On the other hand, the predominance of nature-friendly surrounding, the presence of patience and lack of aggression were associated with reduced risk of starting drug use and the development of alcoholism and nicotine addiction.
Such discoveries were made during the analysis of the responses to the questions several questionnaires 3 816 young people aged 18 to 29 years.
The use of special questionnaires allowed us to determine the characteristics of each Respondent and to reveal his penchant for the use of cocaine, cannabis and hallucinogens.
The authors believe that they have developed methods of determining the risk for the main types of dependencies can be used in the treatment of drug addiction, alcoholism and nicotine dependence, to identify patients in whom therapy may have a low efficiency.