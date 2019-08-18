Experts have found which product stops the aging
Scientists conducted the study, wanting to find out what food is the most effectively stops aging. In their view, this process is significantly affected by turmeric.
Employees of Japanese National center for geriatrics and gerontology during the national Congress on relevant areas, held in Moscow, published a report on their research. You know, in Japan the very high level of life expectancy. However, elderly people often suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Wanting to change the health statistics, a team of scientists studied a variety of natural products, trying to find a tool that stops the aging. In the course of their work they managed to find a very effective tool, which turned out to be turmeric, rich in the antioxidants. The people of India in large numbers drink this spice, and tests are established, they are generally more productive memory and brain activity than their peers from other countries. Confirm the positive effect was succeeded in the experiment, which lasted 1.5 years. It was attended by the volunteers aged 50 to 90 years. All of them prior to using the product has passed the tests. At the end of the experience, scientists have recorded the result proved them right. Curcumin, contained in the plant, a third have improved the readings of the tests performed before the experiment. In the control group, no positive changes have been recorded. The people admitted, has improved not only the speed of thought, but in the General mood.
Also, experts have identified the nutritional component Omega-3. A complex of polyunsaturated fatty acids has beneficial effects on the brain, and to get it naturally can eating herring, mackerel and salmon and to a lesser extent from avocado and nuts. A lot of this trace mineral is contained in Flaxseed, pumpkin seed and olive oil.