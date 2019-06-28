Experts have found,will help you live to 120 years of a good diet
Italian scientists have figured out is there a diet that allows you to live to 120 years. According to experts, in this question are several important components, including health and genetics.
The world health organization recommends consumption of complex carbohydrates from 50 to 75% of the total calories of the diet. Whole grain products, legumes, vegetables and fruits help prevent cardiovascular disease, diabetes. It is also recognized that the best eating habits in the world are: the Mediterranean diet (58-60% of calories from carbs), DASH diet (55-56,5%), vegetarian diet (56-75%), the traditional diet of inhabitants of the island of Okinawa (<75%).
Conclusions of experts are the preferred diet of complex carbohydrates minimizes the risk of many diseases. This is especially true of cereals, legumes, vegetables and fruits, because they have a large number of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients for overall health. It is equally important to limit the intake of sugar and salt, processed foods.
“Proper nutrition is an important element to maintain good physical and mental health. This applies to all ages. And yet, there is no one standard diet that allows you to live to 120 years, as the biological needs of each individual body. Nevertheless, there are General principles which are recommended to follow,” said the scientists.