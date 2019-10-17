Experts have identified a link between cancer risk and eating out
Eating out and eating prepared foods in packages, the factors contributing to the development of cancer. This statement was made by experts of the American organization Silent Spring Institute, who noted that the ready-made food and fast food often contains carcinogenic performancewithout acid (PFAS).
According to MedicalXpress the study, the results of which conclusions were drawn about the relationship of cancer and nutrition outside the home, was carried out ten thousand volunteers. People who participated in the project, carefully recorded all foods and also donated blood for analysis of PFAS and other carcinogenic substance.
The researchers found that people who eat homemade food, in the blood is much smaller PFAS. And those citizens who prefer to eat in restaurants, cafés and fast food establishments, the body is not only dangerous levels of PFAS, and many other questionable chemicals. This suggests that the products used to prepare food in food service establishments, contaminated by toxic substances, contained in particular in packaging materials.
American scientists warn that performancewithout acid can provoke malignant tumors of the thyroid gland, as well as other types of cancer. Accordingly, the use of PFAS in the food industry should strictly be restricted.