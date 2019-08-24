Experts have identified a link between insomnia and an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease
Numerous observational studies have shown an Association between insomnia and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. However, to prove a direct relationship is not so simple. Scientists decided to divide the global task into several smaller. To start, began to look for a relationship between cardiac illness and genetic variants of insomnia.
In this first of its kind study, experts from the Karolinska Institute used Mendelian randomization. This technique is used to identify causal relationships, for example, does a biomarker for the risk of disease or between a statistical relationship.
The data were analyzed 1.3 million participants. During the analysis the researchers found that genetic variants of insomnia can be the cause of coronary heart disease, heart failure and ischemic stroke, but not atrial fibrillation.
A limitation of this study is that focused exclusively on the genetic component of insomnia, not sleep disorders. People with the relevant genes sleep may be normal, for example, with the or relaxing.