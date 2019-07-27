Experts have identified an unexpected cause of obesity
Brazilian scientists have discovered an important detail, without which the weight loss becomes impossible.
So, the scientific staff of the Medical school of University of são Paulo in Brazil, as well as their European colleagues found that skipping Breakfast increases the risk of obesity and development of type II diabetes, as well as terminating the process of losing weight. This is especially true of teenagers.
The researchers analyzed data on more than 3000 adolescents aged 12.5 to 17.5 years, who lived in some major European cities, as well as about 991 Brazilian adolescents aged 14-18 years. The results of the analysis the researchers came to the conclusion that among all the types of behaviour associated with the consumption of food, the greatest predisposition to obesity in adolescents, skipping Breakfast.
Their average body mass index is much higher than all the rest, even sleep.
Scientists believe that the identified relationship can apply not only to teenagers but also to adults. Experts believe that Breakfast should not be missed for anyone who wants to lose weight and not gain weight in the future.
