Experts have identified an unexpected cause of obesity
Scientists from Japan have described a biological mechanism, which can be one of the factors of obesity. Weight gain, according to the researchers, promote cells of the immune system are concentrated in the small intestine.
How did you find the staff of the Center for integrative medical Sciences, Japan, discovered factor obesity may be a key cause of problems with overweight.
It’s all in the immune cells, which show a strange reaction when in contact with high fat foods. The result of this microbial reaction is the accumulation in the body of harmful compounds and the growth of fat tissue.
“Cells of the immune system, which we examined in the study, did not react to high fat meals. The result triggered a cellular response that leads to the formation of excess fat” — say Japanese experts.
Scientists have made a series of experiments on rodents and found that the problem is correctable.
“If you remove the problematic immune cells from the body, it is possible to completely rid a powerful factor of obesity. In many cases this will be enough to almost hundred percent to solve the problem of obesity,”say the researchers.
Now scientists just have to figure out how dangerous is this type of intervention. And if removing the problematic cells of the immune system will be deemed safe, people can obtain an effective tool to combat obesity.