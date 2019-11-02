Experts have identified the most dangerous age for men and women
Scientists from Finland and the United States of America have United in a joint project aimed at defining the most dangerous age. In the end, the researchers were able to determine when men and women need to begin to very carefully listen to your body.
Specialists of the Central health clinic at the University of Helsinki and the Texas health Center found that the most dangerous age is somewhat different for men and women. Before making this conclusion, the researchers subjected the careful analysis of thousands of medical histories of patients.
“Men dangerous age begins after the age of forty. Accordingly, before the age of forty, men should listen very carefully to the signals that the body takes. In women, all a little different. Usually women need to start listening to the same signals after thirty years”, — say the authors of a research project.
Age, as defined by scientists, is dangerous from the point of view of the probability of occurrence of heart attacks and strokes, as well as from the point of view of risks of other serious diseases (e.g. cancer). The main factors that further provokes the development of dangerous diseases is Smoking, alcohol abuse and unhealthy food, and chronic stress and sleep problems.