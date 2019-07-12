Experts have listed the consequences of quitting to 45 years old
Everyone knows that “a drop of nicotine kills a horse”. And who knows that each puff is a small step toward the abyss from where return is virtually no. Besides, if you’re a smoker, as a rule, this gap is not stepping one, as there are people who do not smoke, but are forced to inhale tobacco smoke. Global destruction for the body can be avoided if we quit Smoking. To such conclusion scientists from the Australian national University in Canberra. They were listed one of the main consequences of refusing the use of nicotine before the age of 45 years. Research data published edition of BMC Medicine.
For seven years scientists have monitored the health of nearly 200,000 people abuse tobacco. This group also included both sexes and older than 45 years old without bad habits.
Doctors was an analysis of the impact of nicotine on the human body, namely the cardiovascular system. During the study took into account the following factors: the duration of Smoking, number of cigarettes smoked per day, age and gender of participants, location and living conditions, as well as the abuse of alcohol. We also took into account the social status, education and material well-being of the participants.
It turned out that only in Australia for a year on average from cardiovascular disease and cerebrovascular disease (stroke) killed about 17 tobacco lovers day! Those people who were able to overcome addiction to nicotine, the chance to extend their lives and improve the health increased to 90%!