Experts have named 10 spices that helps protect the body from disease
In many world cuisines dishes complement a variety of seasonings, improving their palatability, but not only this is their use. Experts have named 10 spices, available to all, protecting the body from disease.
Different substances of natural origin, have a similar effect, but their composition is different, and therefore the impact on the body may be different. Most experts pay attention to the cinnamon. Contained her essential oil rich in eugenol and humulinom, making manifest the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is useful for the normalization of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, cinnamon relieves arthritic pain and spasms and normalizes blood circulation. Not less useful and cloves. This spice is used to fight bacteria and fungi, possessing antiseptic properties. In addition, it is considered a strong antioxidant. Anise is very useful in stimulating milk production and normalization of the menstrual cycle. Use this seasoning and as an aphrodisiac, but star anise improves kidney function, combats indigestion and colds. Viral and seasonal diseases effective and ginger, but the area of impact does not end there. The root is used, wishing to organize the work of the pancreas and gallbladder. Similar properties and cardamom, but other than that, this product calms the nervous system and stimulates memory.
Rheumatism and indigestion should eat nutmeg, and vanilla, and some calms, in others acts as an aphrodisiac. People with vision problems, should use the saffron and coriander normalizes digestion and helps with gout. While there are individual contraindications, therefore before you begin the diet course need to consult with your doctor.