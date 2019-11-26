Experts have predicted a sharp appreciation of the dollar in December
By the end of this year, the dollar may be close to the mark in 26 UAH, experts say.
If in November the national Bank of the Ukraine have moderate activity to curb the strengthening of the hryvnia and will not be situational shocks, the dollar will be at 24 UAH for one dollar.
In December the dollar exchange rate can “jump” to the end of 2019 to be at the level of about 25.5 UAH for a “green” according to the report of analysts of Raiffeisen Bank Aval.
According to experts, a serious appreciation of the dollar may, in connection with the release of the funds from the Unified Treasury account.
“…in the absence of situational upheaval and moderate activity of the NBU to curb the appreciation is likely to strengthen the hryvnia to the dollar up to 24.00-of 24.10 UAH/USD.”, — predicted by analysts.