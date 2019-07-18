Experts have proven that regular rejection daily dessert healthy

July 18, 2019

Scientists working at Duke University in the US proved that regular rejection daily dessert healthy. It turned out, with the reduction of the daily diet of 300 calories decreases the risk of dementia, diabetes and heart problems.

Специалисты доказали, что регулярный отказ от ежедневного десерта полезен для здоровья

Scientists conducted a study involving 218 volunteers who agreed within two years on a daily basis to reduce the amount of calories consumed 300 units, which corresponds to the piece of eaten cake. The analysis showed that many citizens lost weight or retained their shape. With regard to health, significantly decreased the level of inflammatory processes and metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

Experts have not established a causal relationship recovery and to refrain from dessert, but convinced of the benefits.

