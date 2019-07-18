Experts have reported a link between oral hygiene and Alzheimer’s disease

Scientists reported the discovery of the relationship between oral hygiene and the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. It turned out that the bacteria that produce the toxins can travel from the oral cavity to the brain.

Специалисты сообщили о связи между гигиеной полости рта и болезнью Альцгеймера

A group of scientists from the American Association of anatomists reported a new discovery at the meeting of experimental biology. According to experts, a type of bacteria Porphyromonas gingivalis is most often found in patients who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. These prokaryotic microorganisms are able to migrate from the oral cavity to the brain that became known because they produce toxins. For this reason, experts emphasize the importance of oral health for people who have a predisposition to neurodegerative disease.

Scientists believe that gingipain that are the subject of vital activity of pathogenic bacteria are involved in the development of dementia. Based on this, developed a drug that blocks the production of toxin. Now a trial is at the stage of clinical trials on the effectiveness of the removal of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and preparing for the test volunteers.

