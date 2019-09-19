Experts have reported a paradoxical benefits of green juice
German scientists conducted a study, the results of which received evidence of the paradoxical use of nitrates contained in the green vegetable juice. The authors propose to start a debate on the topic of the use of salts of nitric acid, received by the person from plant foods.
The scientists explained that nitrates by themselves do not pose a threat to human health, but extremely harmful to their excessive levels. The fact that in the process of digestion obtained in excess substances are converted into nitrites, nitrogen oxides and nitrosamines that are considered carcinogenic and provoke the formation of malignant tumors in the stomach and esophagus. The study’s authors say that the results obtained in the course of work the results of their just struck. They could not imagine that such a problematic ingredient could cause such a beneficial effect. During the experiment, patients with a diagnosis of gingivitis for two weeks gave juice made from green vegetables. Half of the participants received a drink with nitrates, the other used the filtered water. After completing this part of the study, people who drank the juice with the salts of nitric acid, containing the monovalent anion NO₃, significantly reduced inflammation in the oral cavity.
As explained by scientists, green vegetable juices have anti-microbial effect. They inhibit harmful microorganisms, which leads to the relief of diseases of the oral cavity. The study was conducted by specialists of the University hospital würzburg and staff Giganskogo University.