Experts have shown that cheese helps reduce excess weight
The experiment involved a large group of volunteers in their twenties. They for a long time eating cottage cheese before bed. This led to weight loss and strengthened muscles and improved overall health.
The reason a positive effect on metabolism contained in the cheese protein casein. It is slowly absorbed by the body, which stabilizes the absorption of amino acids. No heat treatment of the product causes the body to spend more energy on digestion, that even in sleep burns calories. In addition, the long process of digestion of cheese, large amounts of vitamins and minerals for a long time keeps a person feeling full, which saves him from the desire to make night raids on the fridge.
The optimal amount of protein with vitamins and minerals beneficial effect on overall health and strength of the muscles.
However, it is not recommended to choose low-fat cottage cheese. Lack of natural fat allows you to absorb vitamin D and other fat-soluble vitamins. Also pay attention to the presence of preservatives and other additives in the product. If the date is not more than a week, you natural product.
People with lactose intolerance, allergies to casein, atherosclerosis and certain diseases of the kidneys and the digestive system their desire to go on the cottage cheese diet should be discussed with the doctor.