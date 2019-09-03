Experts have tips for Allergy sufferers
Experts recommend all Allergy sufferers should avoid drinking of absinthe. The list of potentially dangerous products, the experts also took the spinach, cantaloupe and watermelon.
“Now there is the third wave of Allergy to pollen substances. It will last until the beginning of autumn, as now the so-called heroes of pollination are in the active stage of flowering. Patients often complain of reactions due to the Chenopodiaceae and weeds. They cause several types of food allergies. To protect against exacerbation better not to eat melons and watermelons. Also need to discard the celery, zucchini and eggplant. Alcoholic beverages according to the type of vermouth and absinthe should be excluded”, — said the expert Tatiana Surkova.
Pollen allergies are also not recommended for long walks in the parks. House is to use a cleaner air and to try to spend less time on the street. It is recommended to do wet cleaning in the premises at least once a day and wear a medical mask while walking.
Absinthe was included in the list of dangerous products for people with allergies because of the content in its composition extract of wormwood. A similar substance is available in some vermouth.