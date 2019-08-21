Experts have told how dangerous six hours of sleep
The experiment involved two thousand adults from the UK.
People sleeping the night less than six hours have a high risk of coronary heart disease.
It is reported The Sun citing a study of the impact of sleep deprivation on the body, held by the Professor of sleep medicine Paul Gringras.
It was found that 44% of them sleep less than six hours per day, and 17% of the required eight hours. Those who are sleep deprived, are at increased risk of not only coronary heart disease but also stroke because of the lack of sleep it increases by 60%. Also nedosypayuschih recorded high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels in the blood.
According to Gringras, one night of bad sleep can cause weight gain, loss of muscle mass and affect the memories in the brain. Lack of sleep affects the health of the nation. Dream, according to Professor affects human DNA as well as food, stress levels, Smoking.
To have a good sleep, you need to exercise. 85% of people who started to exercise, I noticed a big improvement in sleep quality.