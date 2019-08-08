Experts have told how not to overeat after a workout
The experts were told to abstain from eating after attending training. Due to this habit all the positive effects of sports is eroding.
According to experts, if after training there is a desire to eat, better to opt for a protein rich and complex carbohydrate food. Also recommended eat slowly because the feeling of satiety comes not at once. In addition, the food must remain regular, it will allow you to keep the blood sugar levels to normal rates. Cannot be used as a reward for exercise sweets, it is better to do the kind of loads that really like to visit the hall itself was sufficient motivation.
After a workout can confuse thirst for hunger, so it is important to first drink a glass of water. You can also train before the main meal that will restore spent energy without any additional snacking.