Experts have told how often should I wash my bed linen
If neglected the Laundry, the linen can be a rich source of micro-organisms, waste products which are the strongest human allergens.
Every day the human body loses millions of skin cells, most of which remains in linen. In addition, at night the people going sweating, excreted sebum, and is also absorbed in linen, and becomes a nutrient medium for reproduction in it of dust mites, fungi, bacteria. That’s why it’s important to regularly change and wash bed linen. Experts have told how often it should be done.
Pillows. Experts advise to put on pillow pillow and then the pillow cases. Then wash the pillow will need two to three times per year, and blankets once a month. If hangers are not used, then wash the pillow, experts recommend every two-three months.
Sheets, pillow cases. These items of bed linen is recommended to be washed once a week. Sheets and pillow most quickly become dirty and greasy.
Blankets and duvet covers. According to experts, duvet covers should be washed every week or at least once in ten days. If duvet covers are not used, and the blanket hid without them, it is better to wash along with the rest of bed linen once a week.
The mattress toppers. They need to be removed from the mattress and wash at least once a month. The mattresses themselves are useful several times a year to make the air in Sunny, ventilated and dry. Experts note that the mattress should be changed once in eight years, foam mattress every seven years, a mattress with springs again in five years.