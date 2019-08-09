Experts have told how often to shower
Experts from Germany told how to properly and often to take a shower. According to experts, excessive hygiene can cause bad skin.
Dermatologists say that the best “cleaner” body is water. Active cleansers such as shower gels or shampoos should only be used consciously and sparingly. The ultra-thin film of sweat, sebum and water protect the body from dehydration and pathogens. This also should include the preservation of skin elasticity. Excessive showering disturbs this balance, therefore, the pathogens, allergens and chemicals can easily enter the body. The cleanliness of this kind is associated with increased odor, as the reproduction of pathogenic bacteria. People with normal skin type you can take a shower every day. It is understood that, for the good hygiene of the body and smooth skin is daily cleansing of delicate areas (underarms, intimate area).
As for sensitive type of skin, then the bathing should be of short duration. It is advisable to repeat the treatment 2-3 times a week. As these products are composed of aggressive and degreasing the components, it is better to wash the part that he did not get on other parts of the body.
General advice: the duration of the washing of the body not more than seven to ten minutes, the ideal water temperature is 36 degrees, use mild liquid soap with natural skin pH (5,5), refusal of antiseptics, avoidance of the use of scrubs due to the removal of the natural protective layer on the skin. Dermatologists do not recommend the towel, and if there is a need for a second shower after physical activity, it is better to do without soap. With dry skin type should use moisturizing cream with urea.