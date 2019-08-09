Experts have told how the changing weather affects the vessels
When sudden weather changes may cause a change in health status. It is considered so. So many people say, appealing to personal experience. But what do scientists think?
In cases where jumps of atmospheric pressure, — headache. In the rain acute rheumatism, and in the cold increases the risk of vascular spasm and heart attack. In different countries, researchers conducted a study to determine whether this is so, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to health info.
Back pain. Not all common theory on the influence of weather on health has been confirmed by scientific evidence. So researchers from the universities of Melbourne and Sydney, after his investigation, reported that pain and aches in the bones is not associated with changes in temperature or air pressure changes. The work of these scientists studied the effect of weather factor on a group of volunteers suffering from osteoporosis of the knee joints and back pain.
A study conducted in Norway also found no influence of bad weather on back pain and in the bones.
Headache. Can weather changes cause headaches and migraines? The answer to this question was pursued by scientists from Germany, who in the course of the year, watched by a group of residents of Berlin. These people often suffered from headaches – their attacks are the experts compared with the weather. As a result, the experts concluded: in a third of cases, the headache people have actually intensified in the days when the weather was cold and wet.
In turn, scientists from Canada have received evidence that migraine in weather-sensitive people tend to develop in those days when the atmospheric pressure was increased. Held in Japan the experiment showed headaches in some people occur even with a slight decrease of the atmospheric pressure.
Heart. Several scientific studies have got is evidence that cold can contribute to the growth of cardiovascular diseases. For example, similar results were obtained with Japanese and Swedish doctors, investigating the effect of cold independently of each other. Scientists reported that the cold can really be a factor for heart attack or cardiac arrest.