Experts have told how the condition of the lips we can learn about human health
Adverse changes in the condition of the skin of the lips, their colour and size can be signals of possible diseases and disorders in the body.
Dry lips. This symptom may indicate a moisture deficit in the body. Also, the dryness of the lips may indicate problems with the lining of the esophagus and gastric erosions, gastritis.
Pallor. Lips often become pale from lack of sun, but if this is not a problem, the pale lips may indicate some problems – for example, with the gastrointestinal tract or liver. In some cases, pale lips — a sign of anemia.
Cracks in the corners of the lips. Such cracks can be the result of a bacterial infection and a weakened immune system, as well as a lack of vitamin B2.
Bright lips. If your lip color suddenly becomes bright, although not eaten any coloring fruit or berries, it can indicate possible liver disease. Also such changes can lead to various allergic reactions.
Swelling. If the lips are in the morning seem to be swollen, this may indicate that the organism is prone to excessive moisture accumulation and edema. Also, this symptom is characteristic of allergies.