Experts have told how the condition of the lips we can learn about human health

| August 7, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Adverse changes in the condition of the skin of the lips, their colour and size can be signals of possible diseases and disorders in the body.

Специалисты рассказали, как по состоянию губ можно узнать о здоровье человека

Dry lips. This symptom may indicate a moisture deficit in the body. Also, the dryness of the lips may indicate problems with the lining of the esophagus and gastric erosions, gastritis.

Pallor. Lips often become pale from lack of sun, but if this is not a problem, the pale lips may indicate some problems – for example, with the gastrointestinal tract or liver. In some cases, pale lips — a sign of anemia.

Cracks in the corners of the lips. Such cracks can be the result of a bacterial infection and a weakened immune system, as well as a lack of vitamin B2.

Bright lips. If your lip color suddenly becomes bright, although not eaten any coloring fruit or berries, it can indicate possible liver disease. Also such changes can lead to various allergic reactions.

Swelling. If the lips are in the morning seem to be swollen, this may indicate that the organism is prone to excessive moisture accumulation and edema. Also, this symptom is characteristic of allergies.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.