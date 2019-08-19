Experts have told how the eyes to determine the lack of vitamin B12
Experts from the UK told how the eyes can determine the lack of vitamin B12. One of the signs of deficiency of essential substances is blurred vision. The arguments of experts was published by the Express.
A lack of vitamin B12 is manifested, if the person is not getting enough from his diet. Vegans and vegetarians are at risk in this regard, as the best sources of important substances are products of animal origin. If the deficiency persists for a long time, can cause serious long-term health complications, including cardiovascular disease. Recognition of symptoms at an early stage allows to solve the problem. One of the signs of the condition — the eye twitching that can be felt on the eyelid or just below the organ of vision. Pain in this case is not observed, but there is discomfort.
Blurred vision also indicates a lack of vitamin B12. This is due to damage to the optic nerve. This condition is recognized as optic neuropathy. Yellowing of the whites of the eyes also points to a lack of important component. Besides the fact that there is a shortage of red blood cells in the body, they can become more brittle and break, causing an excess of bilirubin, which is a substance slightly red or orange, produced by the liver in the destruction of old red blood cells. Large amount and manifest accordingly.
Other symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency: constant fatigue, breathlessness even after little exercise, palpitations, headache, loss of appetite, a sore mouth and tongue.