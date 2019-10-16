Experts have told how the product will reduce the risk of heart disease
Experts have told that the introduction in the diet of marine algae will reduce the risk of heart disease. This conclusion was made after the study.
Japanese scientists conducted an experiment, which was attended by 86 thousand people aged 40 to 69 years. They all lived in different parts of Japan and had different diets. It turned out that the Japanese, who had often used seaweed, less ill cardiovascular disease.
Algae are present in proteins and fiber, which provide the body with nutrients and have a positive effect on the digestive tract. Also, they contain large amounts of iodine, potassium, calcium, magnesium and other minerals. And fiber contained in kelp, can improve lipid metabolism. Also proteins help to reduce blood pressure in humans. The most useful algae – Combe, wakame, nori, hijiki, Arame and others.
Precisely those people who often introduced in the diet of these plants, heart attacks were extremely rare – only 2% of patients. Also after the study revealed that the number of used marine plants does not matter, the main thing – regularity. Doctors recommend eating seaweed daily.