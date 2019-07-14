Experts have told how the sweat indicates the disease
Deodorant basically masks the smell, while deodorant kills the bacteria that cause odor, and block the ducts of sweat glands, which produce underarm sweat.
In fact, every person needs the function of perspiration to naturally cool off, to get rid of excess heat and dense residues, as well as to maintain the salt content in the body.
Just on the surface of the human body is present more than 4 million sweat glands, which is a long, coiled tube located in the skin.
There are two kinds of sweat glands:
Eccrine sweat glands, which are arranged in large numbers on the soles of the feet, palms, forehead and cheekbones, as well as in the armpits.
They secrete a transparent liquid without smell, regulating body temperature and promoting heat loss through evaporation. Most often when excessive sweating involves eccrine sweat glands.
Apocrine sweat glands are found in areas where there are a lot of hair follicles on the scalp, in the armpits and the genital area. They produce a thick fluid, which in contact with bacteria on the skin’s surface produces a characteristic body odor.
Both types of sweat glands are activated by nerves, which in turn respond to different incentives, including:people with intense sweating or hyperhidrosis the sweat glands react excessively to stimuli, and generally more active, producing more sweat than necessary.
In most cases, the increased separation of the pot is not dangerous. If you have no other adverse symptoms, and it does not prevent you going about your normal daily activities, the problem can be solved by the selection of breathable fabrics and antiperspirant.
However, in rare cases, this may be a symptom of a serious disease. There are several signs that sweating indicates a health problem.
1. You began to sweat suddenly and unexpectedly.
Sudden sweating can be a sign that you are under stress or worried. This type of sweat is different from what is emitted during the attempt of your body to cool down, as caused by a surge of adrenaline.
Unexpected sweating may also be the first sign of a heart attack or heart problems. If you suspect a heart attack should immediately seek medical help.
At the same time, it is not always sudden sweating is a cause for panic. Most often it is associated with certain situations such as heat, spicy food, physical exertion, or stress.
2. You feel dizzy and you feel faint as.
When sweating is accompanied by dizziness or weakness, it may be a signal of your body, pointing to a low blood sugar level or hypoglycemia that can be caused by a drop in blood pressure.
Though these conditions are not life threatening, you should contact your doctor to make sure there is no cause for concern.
3. Sweating is accompanied by insomnia, facial flushing, chest pain, fatigue, severe thirst and frequent urination.
Always pay attention to the overall condition of your health in order to understand whether the sweating part of a more serious illness.For example, insomnia in combination with sweating can indicate hyperthyroidism.
Perspiration along with a reddening of the face and chest may signal carcinoid syndrome — a rare tumor in which the bloodstream are allocated to certain substances.
If you sweat and feel chest pain, it could be a sign of a serious heart problem, and you need to see a doctor.
Fatigue along with sweating may indicate infection or low blood pressure.
And finally, excessive thirst and urination are often associated with diabetes and blood sugar levels. In this case the person is sweating, if the sugar level drops, signaling the stress or strain.
4. You have symptoms similar to the flu, for example, high temperature and cough.
In some cases, sweating with fever may be a symptom of bacterial or viral infections, such as malaria or tuberculosis.
Temperature is a result of the changes in body temperature. Your brain automatically raises the temperature to fight infection, causing you experience fever and produce heat. That’s why it is important to bring the temperature down and a good sweat.
5. Rash on the skin.
If sweat remains on the skin, you may experience itching or skin irritation that will take place as soon as you stop sweating and change into clean and dry clothes. However, problems such as a rash or hives can talk about fungal skin infection or other disease.
There are skin disorders that are associated with increased sweating. For example, stress cholinergic urticaria where the skin rash appears when the body is overheated or sweating heavily. The rash can also occur from sweating in hot or humid environment, causing heat rash or prickly heat.
6. You experience severe stress or panic attacks.
Many people sweat in stressful situations, for example during public speaking. But, if sweating is accompanied by other symptoms of panic or anxiety, this may indicate a psychological problem.
Sweating associated with anxiety, can develop into a situation of vicious circle, when you start to sweat just from one waiting sweating. Learn how to deal with anxiety, you can break this intractable cycle. If you can not get on their own to fight anxiety, please seek professional help.
7. You started rapidly losing weight.
Rapid weight loss and intense sweating may indicate hyperthyroidism. These symptoms are also characteristic of tuberculosis, and mononucleosis, as well as some types of cancer.
If you sweat a lot and your weight is falling rapidly, it might make sense to go to the doctor.
8. You sweat all over the body, not in certain places.
There are two types of hyperhidrosis.
Primary hyperhidrosis is excessive sweating in certain places such as underarms, face or palms.
At the same time, increased sweating throughout the body happens in various forms of secondary hyperhidrosis.
The sweating the cause is often taking certain drugs or other disease. Obesity, gout, menopause, a tumor, diabetes, mercury poisoning, diabetes and hyperhidrosis can lead to intense sweating.
While in most cases sweating of the whole body is a normal reaction to the heat, stress and physical activity.
9. You sweat only at night.
Many people encounter night sweating when it is hot outside or the room temperature rises too high. But if you maintain a home cool, use breathable fabric, and linen, and still the sweat pours from you as from a bucket, your health may be at stake.
Night sweats is found in infections such as tuberculosis or flu, and can sometimes be a sign of this type of cancer, like lymphoma.
Also you can often sweat at night when hormonal changes during menopause or from taking certain medications.
10. You sweat only on one side of the body.
If you notice that sweat only appears on one side of the body, perhaps you should consult a doctor.
Irregular sweating can indicate a rare disease of the nervous system — syndrome and harlequin, as well as for violations such as brain tumor, abscess, or stroke. In rare cases, the cause could be lung cancer and disorders of the nervous system Horner’s syndrome.
Although sweating brings a lot of discomfort, you need to remember that sweating is completely normal for a person.
11. You sweat for no apparent reason
If you have ruled out every possible disease and other causes, such as spicy food or physical activity, it is likely that active sweating simply due to active sweat glands.
Some people have overactive sweat glands, when even small incentives cause them to sweat, and it does not mean a problem.