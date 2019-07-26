Experts have warned of the danger of air conditioners

A group of doctors conducted a number of studies and came to the conclusion that air conditioning is not as harmless as it may seem at first glance.

Эксперты предупредили об опасности кондиционеров

It turned out that especially dangerous to be under the air flow coming from the air conditioner.

Otherwise, there is a much greater risk of hypothermia and to inflammation of the sciatic nerve. It is known that in hot seasons such patients very much.

More often cold, sinusitis, bronchitis and even pneumonia.

Worth remembering that air conditioning lowers the temperature indoors, but not necessary in the heat of the fresh air.

