Experts have warned of the dangers of dental implants
Scientists of the Siberian Federal University (SFU) and GNU KSC SB RAS, Institute of medical problems of the North told about the dangers of dental implants.
According to them, the spread of implantology has increased the number of cases of peri faced by patients. This infectious disease affects the soft tissue of the mouth and destroys bone. It occurs usually due to foreign matter on the surface of a new sterile dental implants.
To treat periimplantitis helps laser therapy. To test the effectiveness of this method, the researchers analyzed three types of implant surfaces. Some of them learned in patients with periimplantitis, the second group was treated with implants treated with the laser, and the third is a new sterile sample.
The surface of untreated implants heavily contaminated — scientists have documented huge amounts of carbon, phosphorus, sulfur, silicon, and other substances that are formed during inflammation.
Experts suggest to clean the surface of the brand new implants from contamination by means of laser radiation and to prevent the development of dangerous diseases.
Dentists point out that peri-implantitis is one of the complications after implantation, in which the developing inflammatory process affecting the soft tissue and bone. Over time, developing progressive loss of bone tissue. The implant has to be removed, and after treatment carry out the procedure again.