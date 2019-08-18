Experts have warned of the mortal danger known meat product
Over fifty grams per day known meat product brings irreparable harm.
The world health organization equated on health risks to alcohol and tobacco meat products.
Experts have established that modern boiled sausages, frankfurters and wieners are not useful for the organism, moreover, they are really deadly with daily use.
In many sausages, there are only 7-15% natural meat. The composition of these products is 50% of the bones, soy, skin and offal. In addition, a boiled sausage contains starch, flavor enhancers, fat, phosphates, nitrates and nitrites. A “lethal mix of” ingredients causing considerable damage to the health.
According to nutritionist Oksana Berdichevsky, cold cuts today cannot be called a meat product, they have no nutritional value. Regular use of this product causes irreparable harm to human health, the expert said.