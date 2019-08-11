Experts in nutrition have called the most useful products for women
These products will help to ease the symptoms of PMS, menopause, elevate mood, and generally to support women’s health.
Experts in nutrition have given advice for women about what foods to include in diet to improve health and appearance. Experts recommend women have to eat spinach. Young ladies the spinach will help to ease the symptoms of PMS, due to the content of magnesium, iron, vitamins b and E. Those who have already entered menopause, spinach also helps to fight the symptoms and also due to the presence of calcium, will maintain normal bone mass.
At least once a week women are advised to eat fatty fish, which is a source of healthy fatty acids. You also need to eat avocados and olive oil. This will help to preserve youthfulness of skin, improve the condition of hair and nails. In addition, fatty acids are essential for hormone production.
To maintain women’s health it is necessary that the body receives enough water. And experts recommend, unless contraindicated, once or twice a week to drink a small glass of dry red wine.
Women need to get enough fiber. The most useful sources for ladies are all kinds of cabbage, asparagus, leafy vegetables, legumes, berries, tomatoes. Fresh fruits and vegetables should be part of the daily diet.