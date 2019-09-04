Experts in shock: the deadly hurricane “Dorian” suddenly stopped, and began to grow
A million residents of the southern United States received in the first days of September, the order to evacuate. The reason was first this year a hurricane. His name “Dorian”. It all started traditionally: tropical storm rapidly gained strength, grew into a hurricane and reached rare category five. The wind speed exceeded 300 km per hour! Waves reached seven meters in height.
It was one of the most powerful hurricanes in the history of observations. According to the newspaper The Washington Post, “Dorian” shares the first place with the force of impact with the “Hurricane of labor Day”, which struck Florida on 2 September 1935 and wind speed are second in the Atlantic only “Allen” (hurricane 1980).
Forecasts for “Dorian” was most disappointing, so in some American States, people rushed to stock up on drinking water, medicines, gasoline, food shelf. Shelves in supermarkets were empty. The Windows of the houses hammered wooden shields. On the highway appeared many kilometers of traffic jams: tens of thousands of Americans were heading North to safer places.
People anxiously watched the releases of breaking news. Your first strike “Dorian” inflicted on the Bahamas. The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Hubert of Minnis said: “We are in a situation of historical tragedy”. “Dorian” became the most destructive hurricane in the history of the archipelago. At least five people were killed. There are missing persons. About 13 thousand houses destroyed or seriously damaged as a result of strong wind and rains. In addition, the floods resulted in wells sea water.
From the Bahamas to the coast of the United States just 90 miles away. Authorities in five U.S. States — Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida declared a state of emergency. The President of the United States Donald trump supported their decision at the Federal level, making possible financial assistance from the Federal budget to the regions that can be in the disaster area. This territory is home to approximately 19 million people.
And suddenly “he” has stopped! This is contrary to all laws of nature. During the night of 2 on September 3, a hurricane has moved by only 15 kilometers. He moves only at a speed of about 1.5 kilometers per hour. In fact, it looks like “Dorian” hovered over the Bahamas. Experts shrug. Usually a hurricane comes and goes, but “Dorian” is in place for more than a day. However, he loses power. He has already been demoted to the second category.
As explained by meteorologists, it’s in extremely unusual circumstances and location of two atmospheric fronts. In the high layers of the atmosphere is now calm, which causes the hurricane to slip into place. This brings the Bahamas multiple fracture, however, can ease the blow that it would deal in Florida and other southern States.
Another feature of “Dorian gray” he is weakening, but growing. This happens only with the strongest storms. The wind in the center of it reaches such a force that a vortex can not stand and begins to fall as if from above. The hurricane grows in diameter, therefore, increases the area of possible destruction. It becomes even harder to predict the future movement of the hurricane.
Loss of power does not mean that the danger has diminished or is gone. For example, hurricane Katrina in 2005 was the most destructive in U.S. history. Killed more than a thousand people. However, at the time of the attack on New Orleans, he was a hurricane of the third category and only the sixth in strength over the entire history of observations in the Atlantic.
