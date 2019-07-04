Experts: is there any benefit from the oxygen cocktail?
For anybody not a secret that with the lack of oxygen in the body, the human condition is changing not for the better. The presence of lethargy, inattention, sleepiness, which later is manifested by sleep disturbance are just a few symptoms that appear when there is insufficient supply of oxygen. Many marketers, using such factors, decided to “trading oxygen”, actively adding it to the cream, water and cocktails. Helps to compensate for the deficiency of oxygen such products, experts have found.
Oxygen cocktail is a “foamy head”, which is added to the beverage by means of a special mixer. Manufacturers of these products insist on the indispensability of such cocktails for the human body. Motivated by the fact that skin is saturated with oxygen getting into the stomach, almost 5 times more than delivers oxygen to the body than a person inhales through the lungs. With the constant use of such oxygen cocktails can significantly strengthen the immune system, to organize the work of the cardiovascular system, as well as to improve sleep and pressure.
Experts say that the human body only the lungs are able to absorb oxygen. And through the gastric mucosa, which is protected with a thin layer of epithelium, can be learned only a tiny amount of oxygen.
Experts also pay attention that excessive abuse of oxygen cocktails can lead to an overabundance of oxygen in the body. And this state might lead to dizziness and headaches.
The condition of lack of oxygen called hypoxia. It’s not a disease. By eliminating the cause, which interferes with the normal flow of oxygen to restore normal health.
Many ordinary people believe in big cities due to bad environment, low oxygen. This is nothing more than a fallacy. Oxygen in the air — exactly as much as necessary. He is still here, but that interferes with breathing, so is air pollution. For example: in the mountains the air is the cleanest, but the presence of oxygen is much less than in the same city.
At present, not clinically proven for human oxygen cocktails, as well as harm. Experts from the American management on sanitary inspection behind quality of food and medicine, criticized and warned about the danger of development of complications in people with arrhythmia and asthma, in the use of these cocktails.
According to scientists, these cocktails are almost identical in the oxygen content with the usual soda. So if you truly care about your health — go for a walk in the Park. Breathe deeply and be well.