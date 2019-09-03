Experts named advantages embrace
Experts told about the use of arms, without which it is impossible to imagine a friendly and loving relationship. It is noted that the positive side of this activity is associated with improvement of the psychological condition of people.
In the process of the embrace occurs the production of the hormone oxytocin. This substance is responsible for the feeling of satisfaction. In addition, to stimulate the creation of other hormones that are required to strengthen the immune system. In General, hugs make people feel much better. Few people know that is an analgesic effect. Due to the tactile sensations releases enough oxytocin and it is getting better.
Hugs help to reduce the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases. During this lesson, inside chemical reactions occur that reduce blood pressure. In addition, due to the same oxytocin decreases the level of anxiety.
Hug someone close and helpful to a pregnant woman. The more she will do it, the easier it will be labor, and tune breastfeeding. Hugs help improve sleep, so after this happens, stress relief and relaxation comes.