Experts predict a further decline of the dollar
The dollar may fall below 24 UAH
Over the next weeks it is expected the depreciation of the dollar against the hryvnia. Comments about this RBC-Ukraine said a senior analyst at Alpari Vadim Iosub.
“The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week about 23.9 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can bargain about 23.9/24,1 UAH”, — he said.
As recalled by the analyst, for the past week the dollar against the hryvnia dropped significantly in all segments of the foreign exchange market 1.1 to 1.2%.
So, from Friday to Friday the official rate of dollar established by the NBU, decreased from 24.52 to 24.25 UAH UAH (-1,1%).
Demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market, according to the company “Ukrdealing”, for the same period decreased from 24.49/24,51 to 24.20/24,23 (-1,2%). The average buying/selling rate of cash dollar in banks for the week decreased from 24.38/of 24.63 to 24.12/24,37 (-1,1%). The spread between the average sale and the average purchase remained at the level of 1.0%.