Experts predict acceleration of growth of economy of Ukraine
January 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The growth of gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine by the end of 2019 will amount to 3.2%. This is stated in the updated consensus forecast of experts of state and non-state institutions, according to the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture.
Similar growth is expected by the end of 2020.
The Ministry reminded that the April forecast contained smaller numbers. Then it was planned that in 2019, Ukraine’s economy will grow at 2.7% and next year by 3%.
According to experts, the growth of consumer prices (calculated from December to December of the previous year) in 2019 and 2020 is expected to reach 7.2% and 6.3% respectively (previous estimates of 7.6% and 6%).