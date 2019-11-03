Experts predicted the dollar next week
By the end of the week the exchange rate will return to around 25 UAH/USD
The dollar against the hryvnia next week will be back to around 25 UAH/USD. Comments about this RBC-Ukraine said the analyst of “Alpari” Maxim Parkhomenko.
According to experts, in recent days, the UAH shows a moderate dynamics of growth, and strengthens against all currencies. However, next week the positive trend of the hryvnia can not be maintained. He added that under an optimistic scenario, the rate will be fixed at the level of 24.60 UAH/USD.
“In the beginning of next week we will auction government bonds, which may be formed from the demand for the hryvnia. But unfortunately, given the previous auctions the volume of loans decreased significantly. In this regard, to expect support from this side, as growth in demand for the hryvnia, is not necessary”, — he explained.
The expert noted that by the end of next week, the course may return to around 25 UAH/USD.