Experts questioned the benefits of most diets and food additives
Scholars have expressed doubts about the value and effectiveness of the most popular nutritional supplements and diets. Their findings, members of the University of West Virginia made on the basis of more than 270 studies, involving about 1 million people.
In the course of work, scientists tried to figure out how eight popular diets and 16 common food additives affect the cardiovascular system of man and mortality. Subsequently, the doctors managed to prove the harm of salt, confirm a beneficial effect on the body of folic acid and omega-3. At the same time, the combined intake of calcium and vitamin D in some cases, increased the risk of stroke.
Simultaneously, a number of other popular supplements, including multivitamins, vitamins E, C, B6, A and iron and zinc, vitamin D and calcium separately had no significant impact on lifespan or heart. A similar effect was also observed in the case of following the Mediterranean diet, the consumption of supplements of fish oils. However, when drawing conclusions in account were not accepted by a number of factors, including geographical.