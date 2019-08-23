Experts refuted the myth about the dangers of fat with proper nutrition
Scientists have debunked the myth that the rejection of fat is one of the main components of healthy food. These compounds required by the body for normal functioning.
There is a perception that the rejection of fats will inevitably accelerate weight loss, but experts insist that this healthier person would not. Connection is one of the key sources of energy in everyday life and under normal conditions their concentration in the body reaches 10-20%, fats are involved in various important processes. Due to the rich fat food can normalize the activity of the nervous system, to maintain the firmness and elasticity of the skin.
If you give up fat-containing products, you can face the deterioration of the skin, a failure in cholesterol metabolism, etc. During the transition to proper nutrition, it is important not to avoid fats, but to choose the right foods and combine them with physical activity. The greatest benefit imagine fish fats that reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack.