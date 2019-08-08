Experts said about the benefits of goat milk
Australian experts found out about the benefits of goat milk for babies protection from infections of the gastrointestinal tract. The statement they published in the British journal of nutrition.
Scientists investigated the mixture for baby food for the presence of oligosaccharides that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria that protects the intestines. The audit showed that goat milk contains more than a dozen of these carbohydrates, while in the mother there are only five. The researchers noted that despite the promising laboratory results, further it will be necessary to conduct a number of tests, including clinical trials to make definitive conclusions.
Breast milk contains a variety of oligosaccharides that are responsible for maintaining the health of the baby. Carbohydrates support normal state of intestinal microflora, assist in the development of the immune system and protect against gastrointestinal infections.
As if breastfeeding is not possible, it is recommended that the transition to the mixture for infants, the researchers checked for the presence of natural oligosacharides two children’s cereals based on goat’s milk. Tests confirmed that the carbohydrates in the composition to stimulate the growth of bifidobacteria and suppress the influence of microorganisms such as E. coli.