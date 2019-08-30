Experts said about the danger of flax seeds
Flaxseed is a very popular topping for all sorts of healthy dishes like cereals. However, it contains a component that produces cyanide gas.
A large number of experts in the field of healthy nutrition and personal trainers recommend eating the morning cereals that contain flax seed. This ingredient is traditionally considered one of the healthiest. However, scientists warn that excess Flaxseed in the diet can lead to cyanide poisoning. This seed is rich in dietary fibre, fatty acids omega-3 and micronutrients, it is very often used in the manufacture of Breakfast cereals or smoothies. But in this seed contains a natural compound called amygdalin — variation of cyanogenic glycosides, which produce cyanide gas in the process of degradation.
More cyanide excreted by the Flaxseed meal, which is more common, because by themselves flax seeds are very hard. Now scientists from the European Commission on food safety published a report which says about the dangers of eating regularly not more than one third of a teaspoon of Flaxseed meal for young children. As for the diet of an adult, then there is a dangerous mark are considered to be three tablespoons of flour at a time.
Cyanide is one of the most dangerous poisons in the world. Among the symptoms of his poisoning headaches, confusion, agitation, impaired heart rate and breathing problems. If the dosage is too large, or the help of doctors is late, the patient may die. But survived the poisoning often have lifelong neurological problems.