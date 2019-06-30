Experts said, in what diseases yoga helps
Scientists of the research Institute of yoga Patanjali Research Foundation (India) note that yoga classes help to cope with a number of diseases, including internal anxiety, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
“This is no magic or black magic. Yoga is a science. We explore how it can help in the treatment of, for example, psychosomatic disorders, and diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyle”, — said the famous in India specialist in yoga and Ayurveda, the Secretary-General of the Institute of the Acharya Balkrishna.
A group of researchers under his leadership, conducted a thorough investigation into how yoga affects people whose work is accompanied by stress, fatigue, mental stress. In particular, they watched IT. It was found that the two-month classes for 45 minutes daily, five days a week has led to the fact that the observed improved overall physical health, they began to sleep better, and the efficiency of their work increased.
Scientists have concluded that such “practice of yoga is useful for all those whose work is connected with stress”.
The researchers noted that one of the phenomena of yoga is that do it can anyone, and for these lessons does not require any special equipment or special place to practice yoga almost anywhere. According to experts, in India, yoga is a complex, historically acquired the reputation of “hospital for the poor” — exercises that help those who have no access to expensive medicine.
At the same time, scientists are specified, the “miraculous healing” by yogi should not count.