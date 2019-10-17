Experts said it marks twitching eyes
Experts told, why the twitching appears to the eye, and also reported that this syndrome indicates. According to them, first and foremost it is a violation of the nervous system.
Often, people are faced with a phenomenon in which there is involuntary contraction of circular muscle of the eye, called myokymia. Those who have manifested it, are not always known why this happens. You know, its main cause is the violation of the nervous system, but in the presence of a symptom of the person does not have to be on edge to be nervous, this process can happen in a calm state. Also this physiological disorder may be the development of diseases of a different nature, for example, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig. In addition, a twitching eye is often a consequence of infectious diseases. Often this conjunctivitis and prolonged flu. Improper nutrition may also manifest itself in this form. Experts recommend to prevent of vitamin deficiency as micronutrient deficiency leads to nervous disorders.
Another reason, which in the modern world is becoming more common is prolonged exposure to computer or other gadget. To reduce the risks, you need to reduce the time using devices or protect vision special glasses and lenses.