Experts said that helps and hurts the heart
Recently, scientists from Canada made a call not to take aspirin to prevent heart disease – it only helps those who have already suffered a heart attack. What can help to strengthen the heart muscle?
Experts of the German heart Foundation commented on a number of claims about what is good and, conversely, harmful to the state of the myocardium.
Excess cholesterol in the body harms. Doctors agree. The risk of high cholesterol levels clearly confirmed the meta-analysis involving a total of 170 000 patients. The less dangerous of LDL cholesterol in the blood, the lower the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.
Vitamins good for the heart. In fact, the long-term effect of taking vitamins is insignificant even appreciate the vitamin D, it helps to protect heart German experts have concluded.
Quitting reduces the risk of heart attack. It’s true. Those who “quits” Smoking, reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke at least twice.
Red wine is useful for vessels. Yes and no. Theoretically, many ingredients of red wine can have a positive effect in health. The problem is that no one consumes alcohol in those doses which can benefit all drink more. According to the recommendations of the German heart Foundation, men should eat no more than 20 grams of alcohol, and women — up to ten grams of alcohol a day.
Crashing in bed means a heart problem. So. Studies show that the so-called erectile dysfunction can be a symptom of cardiovascular disease and a precursor of a heart attack. If erectile dysfunction occur in the age of 35, men need to get checked out by a cardiologist.
Little belly – it’s not scary. To be healthy heart, waist circumference should not exceed 80 cm in women and 94 cm in men. Excessive thinness, doctors are not welcome: the optimal body mass index (BMI), according to them, should be between 22 to 25.
Coffee for the heart harmful. On the contrary. Those who drink up to six cups of coffee per day have lower risk of diabetes and heart consequences.
Mediterranean diet protects against heart attack. True! And very high protection effect such a diet provides people who have already had a heart attack: the risk of another heart attack for them is reduced by half.