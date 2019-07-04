Experts said that in some waters it is better not to swim
Scientists from the University of California, Irvine (USA) said about the danger of swimming in the ocean waters for the condition of human skin. According to the results of their study established that in the skin layers are deposited harmful bacteria.
Their conclusions researchers have reinforced the results of the conducted experiment. Experts have studied the bacteriological analysis of volunteers who have committed to a 10-minute swim in the ocean. Moreover, the sampling was carried out several times before immersion in water, immediately after drying and after 6 and 24 hours.
All participants of the experiment after a dip in the ocean was identified specific bacteria-residents, changing the overall composition of the microbiome. Among them, scientists have discovered Vibrio cholera, which is among pathogenic, particularly As the researchers note, the concentration of bacteria on the skin of bathers is 10 times higher than their content in the samples of ocean water.
The predominance of ocean vibrios on the skin was maintained for 6 hours in almost all patients. The normal balance of microflora on the skin of the participants recovered only in a day. According to the authors of the study, violation of the microbiome negatively affects total level of human immunity to infections and diseases.