Experts said that irrevocably destroys men’s health
Smoking, early parenthood and inattention symptoms negatively affect potency. Many suffer prostate cancer.
Everyone wants to be healthy for many years. But there are everyday things, which few people think. That irrevocably destroys men’s health, said the experts. They should include Smoking, early parenthood and ignoring the symptoms of dangerous diseases.
If we talk about early fatherhood, men are often faced with the condemnation of friends and colleagues who still have a free hand — 4 out of 10 fathers experience shame about it. This is manifested most clearly, if young parents are forced to take leave to care for a child.
Track psychological processes is difficult, but research has shown that increasingly ashamed of the fathers: 24% could not provide for his family, and 49% are unable to cope with a newborn baby, 40% are afraid of mistakes and to be judged by family.
As for Smoking, it is one of the reasons for the low potency — 21% of men are faced with the inability to have sex. Elimination of tobacco will lead to an increase in energy and strengthen the immune system and increase life expectancy.
Intimate relationships are the key to longevity, so you should pay particular attention to the factors that negatively affect potency. To them, in addition to Smoking, is the passive way of life and emotional distress.
Finally an important factor is the reluctance of doctors to visit men, for the past 5 years, the figure is 52%. Often, men ignore dangerous symptoms, on the grounds that “self-will”. Studies show men die from curable forms of prostate cancer.
The rejection of bad habits, a relaxed attitude stranger to criticism and periodic visits to health office will ensure a long and happy life. Need just a little more attentive to their health.