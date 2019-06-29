Experts said that prevents a person to lose weight
If weight loss is difficult, make sure you have enough in your diet of vitamin C. Its deficiency can interfere with to drop too much, said British experts.
The doctors, representing the National health service in the UK, stating: the lack of vitamin C in the human body can not only slow down the process of losing weight, but also be able to stop him completely. Their opinion on this matter was published by EurekAlert.
According to experts, vitamin C has a positive effect on these types of metabolism, like protein, carbohydrate and cholesterol (ascorbic acid lowers cholesterol), and also manifests himself as a powerful antioxidant – substance that protects tissues and organs from inflammation, To maintain weight and protect against gaining weight daily intake of ascorbic acid should be 60 mg for men and 50 mg for women. Losing weight need 90 and 75 g of vitamin C respectively.
Lead author of the research group of Dr Adam Smith said that in most cases, the lack of vitamin C is a consequence of malnutrition. In addition, its deficiency contribute to Smoking and alcohol abuse.
“Eating vitamin C, you will activate the process of reducing the number of adipocytes (fat cells) in your body throughout the day. Deficiency of vitamin C causes weight gain. Also reduced immunity, there in a bad mood and chronic fatigue,” — said the scientist.
British experts recommend getting vitamin C from vegetables (spinach, cabbage, potatoes, pepper, horseradish), fruit (blackcurrant, strawberry, strawberry, Aronia), and, of course, from citrus.